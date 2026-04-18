Gusenbauer and Co. Face an Even Bigger Problem

Insurance Company Feels Deceived

Generally, companies take out insurance policies for their executive and supervisory board members. Signa did the same. However, according to research by “Krone” and “News,” there are two issues: First, the insurance coverage for potential misconduct by the corporate bodies amounts to only 105 million euros per year. Second, according to confidential documents on hand, the insurance company indicated as early as 2024—following the collapse of the Benko empire—that it felt misled when the policy was taken out.