Health Concerns: Students Exposed to Asbestos Dust

Inhaled dust

Not only did none of the participants wear a protective mask, even though this is posted at the entrance to the quarry, the NGO criticizes. “To practice rescue operations, students were buried in rock with high levels of asbestos or even placed on dusty conveyor belts where vast amounts of asbestos-contaminated rock had previously been crushed,” says Stefan Stadler of Greenpeace. Their clothing was also contaminated as a result, and the dust ended up in cars and indoor spaces. “The health of the many emergency responders and volunteers was put at risk,” says Stadler.