Seeking 3.9 million
Former ORF CEO: “I Want Justice, Not Revenge”
Defense offensive by the dismissed top manager: In a background interview, Roland Weißmann and his lawyer outlined their perspective on the scandalous affair. Including allegations against the foundation board, the employer—and also the key witness.
Three million nine hundred thousand euros—that is the staggering sum lawyer Oliver Scherbaum put forward as the amount to be claimed in labor and social court (outstanding salaries, severance pay, and damages) by the former ORF general director.
ORF to blame for the resulting firestorm
At the trendy “Motto am Fluss” restaurant next to Vienna’s Danube Canal, Roland Weißmann and his legal representative yesterday outlined their perspective on the affair—which came to light more than a month ago—involving chats and a mudslinging battle. The lawyer reiterated that “the ORF is itself to blame for the firestorm it has triggered” due to its conduct. Ultimately, the license fee payers would have to foot the bill for the damage.
For Scherbaum, the compliance review at Küniglberg fully exonerated Weißmann. The allegations of sexual harassment had vanished into thin air. Nevertheless, the broadcasting boss was fired. As of early yesterday, however, the top manager had not yet received a “letter of dismissal.” For attorney Scherbaum, this is “a classic case of dismissal for improper motives.” And he sees good prospects for the legal battle. The key witness did not present everything during the review, whereas the former director general did.
Resignation not voluntary, but under great pressure
Roland Weißmann himself emphasized: “I want justice, not revenge.” His resignation was not voluntary, but occurred under pressure and to avert damage to the company. The Foundation Board had made it clear to him that it didn’t matter at all whether the allegations were true or not: “This won’t work out.”
Furthermore, despite assurances to the contrary, the unproven allegations would have been made public anyway in the event of his departure. Incidentally, the “Krone” and other media outlets were not invited to another background briefing with new CEO Ingrid Thurnher.
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