Former ORF CEO: “I Want Justice, Not Revenge”

For Scherbaum, the compliance review at Küniglberg fully exonerated Weißmann. The allegations of sexual harassment had vanished into thin air. Nevertheless, the broadcasting boss was fired. As of early yesterday, however, the top manager had not yet received a “letter of dismissal.” For attorney Scherbaum, this is “a classic case of dismissal for improper motives.” And he sees good prospects for the legal battle. The key witness did not present everything during the review, whereas the former director general did.