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Champions League

Arsenal scrapes into the semifinals against Sporting

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15.04.2026 05:25
(Bild: AFP/ADRIAN DENNIS)
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Round two of the Champions League quarterfinals: Arsenal hosts Sporting Lisbon today with a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0-0.

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The Londoners could reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in two consecutive years—and thereby also boost their confidence in the domestic title race, where they hit a rough patch over the weekend with a 1-2 loss to Bournemouth. On Sunday, the league leaders face a major showdown against Manchester City—who trail by six points with one fewer game played.

Arsenal has lost three of its last four competitive matches. A morale boost would come in handy right now. “We have many important games ahead of us; we have to embrace them with joy and enjoy playing these matches,” emphasized star striker Viktor Gyökeres ahead of the return leg against his former club, Sporting.

Arteta misses “level of joy”
The “Gunners” have lost their lightness in recent weeks. Coach Mikel Arteta missed “that level of joy in certain moments” from his team. The potential trophies in the League Cup and the FA Cup are gone, but the two most important titles are still up for grabs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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15.04.2026 05:25
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