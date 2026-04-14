Chinese tanker defies U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Not the only tanker there

However, the “Rich Starry” isnottheonlyship that does not take the U.S. blockade of one of the world’s most important shipping routes very seriously. The “Muslikishan” was also traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday morning. The ship flies the flag of Madagascar and is also on the U.S. sanctions list. According to Kpler, the tanker is currently empty and is scheduled to load heating oil in Iraq. In the past, the “Muslikishan” has already transported Russian and Iranian oil.