SPÖ and NEOS Want to Limit Executive Salaries

“Limiting executive pay is a key goal of the reform and will certainly be on the agenda. Of course, we cannot interfere with existing contracts,” Media Minister Andreas Babler told the “Krone.” NEOS media spokesperson Henrike Brandstötter speaks of “excesses stemming from old contracts” that should no longer exist in the future.

Foundation Board to be Downsized

A reduction in the size of the Foundation Board—which, with 35 members, is significantly larger than supervisory boards in Switzerland or Germany—is also under discussion. “All of this will be part of the ORF reform agreed upon in the government program. It will kick off with a broad-based convention in the fall,” said Babler.