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Diversion Revoked

Former Linz Mayor Luger Must Go to Trial After All

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08.04.2026 11:32
Klaus Luger resigned on August 23, 2024; he will soon face trial.
Klaus Luger resigned on August 23, 2024; he will soon face trial.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
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A major twist in the case involving former Linz Mayor Klaus Luger: A diversion and dismissal of the breach of trust case, initially granted, has now been overturned by the Higher Regional Court. This means the former SPÖ politician must face trial. 

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As in the case involving ÖVP parliamentary group leader August Wöginger, the former Linz mayor was initially granted diversion and a dismissal of the proceedings in his breach of trust case. And as in the Wöginger case, this has now been overturned by the competent Higher Regional Court in Linz. This means: Luger must also face trial. 

At the heart of the case involving former Linz Mayor Klaus Luger is the appointment of the artistic director of the city-affiliated Linzer Veranstaltungsgesellschaft (LIVA) in 2017. Luger is alleged to have leaked the questions for a hearing to the eventual managing director in advance, thereby influencing the selection process. Explosive: The leak only became public years later through chat messages that came to light and ultimately led to Luger’s resignation as mayor.

However, what is particularly relevant from a criminal law perspective is a legal opinion commissioned afterward: Luger is alleged to have initiated this as chairman of the supervisory board without disclosing that he himself was involved in passing on the questions. The costs were borne by LIVA. The public prosecutor’s office views this as breach of trust, as the commission may not have been in the company’s interest but rather for his own protection. After a diversion initially granted was revoked, Luger must now answer for his actions in court.

As is well known, the Linz public prosecutor’s office filed an appeal against the diversion imposed by the Linz Regional Court. Luger nevertheless paid a fine of 20,000 euros and had previously settled the costs for the legal opinion he commissioned. Since the case was dismissed on January 22, he has been awaiting the decision of the Higher Regional Court. The court overturned the diversion, which is why Luger must stand trial. As of Wednesday, it was still unclear when. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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