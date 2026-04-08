Former Linz Mayor Luger Must Go to Trial After All

However, what is particularly relevant from a criminal law perspective is a legal opinion commissioned afterward: Luger is alleged to have initiated this as chairman of the supervisory board without disclosing that he himself was involved in passing on the questions. The costs were borne by LIVA. The public prosecutor’s office views this as breach of trust, as the commission may not have been in the company’s interest but rather for his own protection. After a diversion initially granted was revoked, Luger must now answer for his actions in court.