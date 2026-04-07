Lugner wants €8,000 from a recipient of emergency aid

“I also apologized to the lawyer for it. But I could never have paid the 11,000 euros. I can’t even pay the installments,” the man says, visibly upset during the trial at the Vienna Regional Court. The defendant speaks of his son, who is ill, and explains that he has been unable to work for two years as a result. The defendant, who has no prior convictions and receives emergency aid, has 1,000 euros available each month; 500 of those go toward child support for the children living with their mother.