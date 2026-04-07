Atalan out, Silberberger takes over in Wolfsberg

Dismissal comes as no surprise

Atalan had been with WAC since mid-November, but managed to celebrate only one victory in 13 competitive matches. In addition to three draws, the 46-year-old German suffered nine defeats, including most recently a 1-3 loss to WSG Tirol. His dismissal came as no surprise afterward and had been expected for some time. “Late yesterday evening, on Easter Monday, President Dietmar Riegler relieved Ismail Atalan of his duties as head coach in a personal conversation. The ongoing losing streak prompted the club’s leadership to pull the plug and inject new momentum for the decisive phase of the championship,” the club announced.