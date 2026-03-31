A luxury problem! These are the ORF’s highest-paid employees

The “Krone” knows the winners, the losers—and the big names missing from the list. The new number 1 ahead of Weißmann is Pius Strobl, the organization’s security officer and head of charity (apparently also for himself). As is well known, the manager shares the same lawyer as the key witness in the ORF scandal. The soon-to-be 70-year-old is also fighting for his luxury pension of over 2.4 million euros. Until then, his job is sweetened with a monthly salary of around 33,000 euros—nine times the average Austrian salary! The new ORF chief, Ingrid Thurnher, doesn’t even make the top 5 with her income as radio director (exactly 270,270 euros).