Scherak's Rebuke
NEOS and State Leaders Revolt Against Schellhorn
He’s back: After months of quiet surrounding the pink-party’s gaffe-prone and deregulation-pushing State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn, he once again sparked outrage with his remarks on ORF’s “Pressestunde” on Sunday. And not just among state governors, but also within his own party. The criticism is mounting.
An appearance with consequences: As reported, State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn, known for his gaffes, caused a stir among state governors and within his own party with his remarks on the ORF Pressestunde. NEOS Secretary-General Douglas Hoyos stepped in on Sunday to clarify his statements on conscription and the reduction of non-wage labor costs.
Conscription proposal as a “personal opinion”
According to Hoyos, Schellhorn’s push for the 8+2 model regarding the extension of compulsory military service was merely the Salzburg native’s personal opinion. But that wasn’t the end of it. With Nikolaus Scherak, a prominent NEOS politician felt compelled to rebuke his party colleague.
Scherak advised him via X (formerly Twitter) to “take a good look at his own party platform.” He added: One shouldn’t be surprised if people turn away from politics when, after election day, one has apparently forgotten why one was elected.
Stelzer spots the jabs
But Schellhorn’s remarks are still reverberating even outside Vienna. Following Vienna’s powerful mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Tyrol’s governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP), Upper Austria’s ÖVP governor Thomas Stelzer commented on Schellhorn’s criticism that the Conference of Governors could be abolished.
“Some people just can’t resist taking a dig. That’s not what results-oriented thinking looks like. Centralism doesn’t create better solutions; it often just creates longer paths. Anyone who wants to reduce the number of federal states is distancing politics from the people, and that is exactly what must not happen. Making Austria strong does not mean weakening the regions—on the contrary: our federal states are a model of success. I support any reform that makes Austria stronger, but it must serve the people and not just sound good on paper,” said Stelzer.
Styrian FPÖ Provincial Leader Mario Kunasek adds: “With the Neos, there’s a chaotic bunch in the federal government. While the Foreign Minister, instead of making policy for her home country, would rather score points abroad, her behaviorally problematic State Secretary is disqualifying himself at home.”
Fellner: “Sepp, what are you doing?”
And Carinthia’s soon-to-be SPÖ provincial leader Daniel Fellner criticizes: “Schellhorn apparently prefers to focus on two topics: which official car he’s allowed to drive and which provinces he would abolish. That’s a bit thin, so I ask myself: Sepp, what are you doing?”
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