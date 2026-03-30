NEOS and State Leaders Revolt Against Schellhorn

“Some people just can’t resist taking a dig. That’s not what results-oriented thinking looks like. Centralism doesn’t create better solutions; it often just creates longer paths. Anyone who wants to reduce the number of federal states is distancing politics from the people, and that is exactly what must not happen. Making Austria strong does not mean weakening the regions—on the contrary: our federal states are a model of success. I support any reform that makes Austria stronger, but it must serve the people and not just sound good on paper,” said Stelzer.