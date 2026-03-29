Even Schellhorn’s own party is “irritated”

Joy at the ÖVP, but not among NEOS leadership

Schellhorn emphasized that it is only natural for a liberal party like NEOS to have differing opinions. While this was welcomed by the ÖVP, NEOS stressed that it does not represent the party line. “A cross-party show of solidarity for extending mandatory military service is essential for greater security,” explained ÖVP Secretary-General Nico Marchetti. He called it “good news” that, following SPÖ politicians Peter Kaiser and Max Lercher, the NEOS State Secretary had now also spoken out in favor of the model.