Is a ground offensive coming?
Paratroopers, Marines, tanks: Trump is ramping up
U.S. President Trump has not yet decided on the deployment of ground troops in Iran. However, the Pentagon has detailed plans in place, according to U.S. media reports. The equipment is already on the ground. The force would likely include armored vehicles and infantry.
The U.S. Department of Defense has presented well-developed plans for a weeks-long ground offensive in Iran. The plans included ground operations by special forces and conventional ground troops on the island of Kharg—which is crucial for Iranian oil exports—as well as at coastal locations near the Strait of Hormuz, the “Washington Post” reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. However, a full-scale invasion is not part of the plans.
50,000 troops already stationed in the region
To reinforce the operation, units from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and the Marines are to be deployed to the Middle East. There is talk of up to 3,000 paratroopers joining thousands of Marines, which would provide additional support to the estimated 50,000 U.S. soldiers already stationed in the region.
“This is not a last-minute plan”
U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet authorized the deployment of ground troops to Iran. According to the “Washington Post,” however, the Pentagon’s plans are already well advanced. “This is not last-minute planning,” the newspaper quoted an official as saying.
It remains unclear where Trump would station the forces. Officially, the White House is still being cautious. “All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of Defense. As we have said, all military options remain available to President Trump,” said Anna Kelly, deputy White House press secretary, in response to the report.
The Iranian island of Kharg is located in the northern Persian Gulf, about 30 kilometers from the coast and roughly 500 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. Since the start of the war, Israel and the U.S. had initially avoided the island. In recent weeks, U.S. media had repeatedly reported on speculation that U.S. ground troops might be preparing for a deployment specifically to Kharg.
U.S. amphibious assault ship with thousands of Marines in the Gulf region
Previously, the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ship “USS Tripoli” had arrived in the Gulf region. The ship, normally stationed in Japan, arrived in the region on Friday, the U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East, Centcom, announced on X.
The "USS Tripoli" is the flagship of a contingent of "approximately 3,500" Marines and sailors, Centcom explained. The group also includes "transport and combat aircraft as well as equipment for amphibious assaults," it added. The ship’s deployment also fueled speculation about a possible deployment of U.S. ground troops in Iran.
Photos released by Centcom also showed several Seahawk helicopters on the ship’s deck as well as Osprey aircraft, which are typically used for troop transport. Another image showed an F-35 fighter jet.
Rubio: Goals Can Be Achieved Without Ground Troops
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Friday that Washington could achieve its objectives in Iran even without deploying ground troops. Trump, however, has remained tight-lipped on the issue for weeks. Several U.S. media outlets reported that the president is considering sending at least 10,000 additional U.S. troops to the Gulf.
The U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran about four weeks ago. According to Centcom, U.S. forces have struck more than 11,000 targets in Iran since the attacks began. More than 150 vessels belonging to the Iranian Navy have reportedly been damaged or destroyed.
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