Paratroopers, Marines, tanks: Trump is ramping up

Rubio: Goals Can Be Achieved Without Ground Troops

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Friday that Washington could achieve its objectives in Iran even without deploying ground troops. Trump, however, has remained tight-lipped on the issue for weeks. Several U.S. media outlets reported that the president is considering sending at least 10,000 additional U.S. troops to the Gulf.

The U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran about four weeks ago. According to Centcom, U.S. forces have struck more than 11,000 targets in Iran since the attacks began. More than 150 vessels belonging to the Iranian Navy have reportedly been damaged or destroyed.