Friendly Match LIVE UPDATE
LIVE: How will the ÖFB team kick off the World Cup year against Ghana?
Kickoff to the 2026 international season: Austria faces Ghana today in a friendly match ahead of the World Cup. We’re reporting live (see below). The score is currently 3-0!
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
Austria’s national soccer team kicks off the World Cup year today with a friendly against Ghana at the Ernst Happel Stadium. With Paul Wanner and Carney Chukwuemeka, two promising new ÖFB signings are set to make their international debuts. While the duo is likely to start on the bench for now, Ralf Rangnick plans to give nearly his entire squad playing time thanks to up to eleven substitution slots. The result still matters to the head coach, however.
“There’s no substitute for wins,” Rangnick emphasized on Thursday at the conclusion of the four-day training camp in Marbella. “We want to continue building our confidence through good performances and victories.” According to the ÖFB, nearly 40,000 tickets have been sold. “That’s obviously fantastic for a friendly match,” said Rangnick. The goal is to attract as many people as possible to the stadium for Tuesday’s (8:45 p.m.) friendly against South Korea with a “really good game.”
Home streak to continue
The ÖFB team is unbeaten in eleven consecutive home games. Their last home defeat came in October 2023 in the European Championship qualifier against Belgium (2-3) at Vienna’s Prater Stadium. “We will certainly start with the best possible lineup,” said Rangnick. Assessing players and further developing the team’s game plan are not mutually exclusive. “We want to do both: continue to improve our automatic responses and refine them, while at the same time giving every player the chance to prove themselves.”
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