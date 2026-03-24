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“Just a matter of time”

Are these Gulf states on the verge of entering the war?

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24.03.2026 11:36
Saudi Arabia (left) has granted the U.S. access to key air bases and is considering direct ...
Saudi Arabia (left) has granted the U.S. access to key air bases and is considering direct intervention in the Iran war, while the UAE is targeting Iranian financial networks and assets—thereby cutting off vital lifelines.(Bild: AFP/FAYEZ NURELDINE)
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Von Franz Hollauf

According to a media report, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two U.S. allies, have taken initial steps to actively intervene in the war with Iran. This threatens a further escalation of the conflict.

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Saudi Arabia has agreed to grant the U.S. military access to King Fahd Air Base, the “Wall Street Journal” reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The paper speculates that entering the war is therefore “only a matter of time.”

U-turn by the Saudis
Saudi Arabia’s entry into the war would mark a reversal, as the country had stated at the start of the war that its bases could not be used for attacks on its longtime rival. 

“Patience Not Unlimited”
However, this attempt to stay out of the war failed when Iran began attacking key Saudi energy facilities and the capital, Riyadh, the report states. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has since warned that his country’s patience is not unlimited and that the assumption the Gulf states would not respond is “a mistake.”

Saudi Arabia (left) has allowed the U.S. to use key air bases and is considering direct ...
Saudi Arabia (left) has allowed the U.S. to use key air bases and is considering direct intervention in the Iran war, while the UAE is targeting Iranian financial networks and assets—thereby cutting off vital lifelines.(Bild: AFP/FAYEZ NURELDINE)

UAE Targets Iranian Financial Networks
The newspaper also cited informed sources stating that the United Arab Emirates had targeted Iranian financial networks and assets—thereby undermining key sources of support for Tehran. For instance, an Iranian-owned hospital and a club are reported to have been closed. The U.S. military has not yet commented on whether it is receiving assistance from countries in the region.

Between Negotiations and New Bombings
Since Monday, the war with Iran appears to have entered a new phase. Suddenly, negotiations and a possible end to hostilities are taking center stage. At the same time, mutual bombings continue and do not seem to reflect the alleged diplomatic progress.

And according to its own statements, theIranian military has not yet exhausted all its military capabilities. “The enemy should know that new surprises are on the way,” said a religious representative of the Revolutionary Guards, addressing Israel and the U.S. They will never surrender.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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