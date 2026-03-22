Debacle over uniforms costing millions: Pressure mounts

Jackets and pants that don’t protect against cold, rain, and snow, wrong sizes, broken Velcro fasteners, torn-off buttons, logos sewn on upside down, and much more: For months, Red Cross emergency responders from all Styrian districts have been documenting defects in the new uniforms, which were introduced just under a year ago. However: There has been no response to date to their requests to address these problems comprehensively— we have reported on this.

Piles of complaints

This also put Central Works Council member Hermann Matlschweiger under increasing pressure, as he told the “Krone”: “Complaints have been piling up here, and I’ve always passed them on.” The employee representative is pleased that action is finally being taken: “We’ve been promised that the uniforms will be replaced step by step.”