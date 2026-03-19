“Millions in Divorce, Hundreds Squandered”

What happened? The successful businessman and his ex-wife continued to live in the same house at a prestigious Vienna address for several months after their divorce. “When I come home in the evening, I always put my briefcase in the exact same spot in the shoe closet. I’m a very precise person,” the man said as a witness. “On Monday mornings, I always put 1,000 euros in the wallet. One evening I counted it, and there was only 900 left.” When this happened more often, the entrepreneur installed a camera. And couldn’t believe his eyes: it was his ex-wife who was helping herself. Documented 18 times. For the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, commercial theft.