Society Lady Charged
“Millions in Divorce, Hundreds Squandered”
An inglorious end to the glamorous marriage of a well-known entrepreneur from Vienna. On Thursday, the former power couple met again in court—specifically before the criminal judge at the Vienna Regional Court. The successful businessman’s ex-wife is charged with commercial theft, which she is alleged to have committed against him.
Manfred Ainedter, the prominent victim’s attorney, insists on the reading of details from the divorce settlement before the verdict is handed down. “She receives a condominium with a purchase price of 2.8 million euros; ... 2.4 million euros from the division of assets; ... monthly alimony in the amount of 6,800 euros,” the attorney states.
During the trial, 2,000 euros are handed over to the victim
The defendant listens intently. “I’m sorry for what happened. I take responsibility,” she says. And continues: “It was a difficult time for me. The family I fought so long to keep together has fallen apart. I will make amends.” Which, compared to the sums mentioned above, is a drop in the bucket. And all the more unpleasant for it...
It is unbelievable how the victim’s good nature was exploited.
Manfred Ainedter vertritt den Unternehmer
Bild: Gerhard Bartel
What happened? The successful businessman and his ex-wife continued to live in the same house at a prestigious Vienna address for several months after their divorce. “When I come home in the evening, I always put my briefcase in the exact same spot in the shoe closet. I’m a very precise person,” the man said as a witness. “On Monday mornings, I always put 1,000 euros in the wallet. One evening I counted it, and there was only 900 left.” When this happened more often, the entrepreneur installed a camera. And couldn’t believe his eyes: it was his ex-wife who was helping herself. Documented 18 times. For the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, commercial theft.
Exchange of arguments between the attorneys
In the unusual trial, the woman paid back 2,000 euros in cash at the Vienna Regional Court. A heated exchange ensues between the lawyers. Ainedter chooses harsh words: “It is unbelievable how the victim’s good nature was exploited. The woman received millions and feels compelled to snatch hundred-euro bills from his wallet,” he continues, speaking of “ruthlessness” and “meanness.”
They lived together. There was no strict distinction between yours and mine.
Alexander Prenner vertritt die angeklagte Frau
Bild: MPW Rechtsanwälte
Judge: Acquittal on purely legal grounds
Alexander Prenner, who represents the woman, counters: “They lived together. There was no strict distinction between yours and mine.” He insists that, from a legal standpoint, they constituted a household community. Therefore, this offense should not be prosecuted by the public prosecutor’s office. Rather, the victim must file a private prosecution.
Judge Rat agrees with this reasoning: “Acquittal on purely legal grounds.” Ainedter announces: “If the prosecutor does not file charges, we will file a private prosecution.”
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