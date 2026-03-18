Teenagers Verbally Abuse Judge and Court Officer

Duo laughs as the crime video is played

What unfolded during the court hearing was indescribable. Two teenage friends of one of the defendants had taken seats in the gallery. When the video of the horrific crime was played, the victim’s mother began to cry. Meanwhile, the two boys behind her were making fun of the scenes. “Can those two stop laughing?” the woman asks the judge, whereupon the boys call her a “b****.” Judge Rat orders the troublemakers out of the courtroom.