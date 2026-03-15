“Everything was covered in blood; he turned completely pale”

About 30 minutes later, however, the pedestrian returned alone and stabbed one of the three Afghans, who were just on their way home, in the neck with a knife. “He was covered in blood. My colleague immediately called for an ambulance. The injured man’s face turned completely white; I grabbed a cloth and pressed it against the wound,” said Mussa. He calmed him down and spoke reassuringly to him. The man underwent emergency surgery at Linz University Hospital and is no longer in critical condition.