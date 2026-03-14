Bayern Chaos: Two Red Cards, Three Goals Disallowed

Despite being a man down, Munich kept the game open. Kane scored what appeared to be the equalizer just seconds after coming on as a substitute (61'), but this goal was also controversially disallowed by the refereeing team due to a handball by the Englishman. It was ultimately left to Luis Diaz to level the score following a mistake by the hosts (69'). The goal scorer was sent off in the closing stages after receiving a second yellow card for diving (84'). Leverkusen could not capitalize on their 11-on-9 advantage to secure the win—a goal by Jonas Hofmann was ruled out for offside (93')—and remain in sixth place.