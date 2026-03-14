A Sensational Phone Call
The ORF File on Lederer: Deals and Interventions
Heinz Lederer, the Social Democratic chairman of the ORF Foundation Board, is unusually in the public spotlight. It is not only his role on the powerful ORF supervisory board that is sparking debate, but also his business contacts—and an unusual phone call that is the subject of rumors in the media industry. Financial records from the circle of the Signa Group, which later collapsed, are now raising additional questions.
Heinz Lederer is a true veteran on the Foundation Board, which has always been politically dominated by the parties. Sent by the SPÖ, he has served on the ORF supervisory board for 24 years. Since last summer, he has even been its chairman.
However, critics claim that the communications expert, who runs his own firm, has not exactly presented the best image with his statements since the Weißmann affair came to light and the director general was ousted in recent days.
Board member appears in Benko’s invoices
In addition, his business dealings are also under intense scrutiny. For, ironically, the consultant appears in the invoices of Stefan Prochaska, the lawyer for the Tyrolean real estate mogul René Benko. These contacts date back to a time when the Signa Group—which later collapsed like a house of cards—was on high alert due to potential critical ORF reports.
According to a bill from the law firm to Benko’s Signa, the lawyer communicated with Lederer several times on or around November 4, 2022.
Also on that day, the lawyer billed for phone calls with a “Zeit im Bild” editor “regarding a planned inaccurate report on ORF.” Lederer’s response: He is not familiar with the invoice. Furthermore, he had no assignment from Signa and does not know René Benko personally. “There are many lawyers who consult me and want a strategic communications plan or media coaching.”
Significantly, in this context, “profil” editor-in-chief Anna Thalhammer publicly revealed on social media another possible intervention by Lederer following a cover story about FPÖ Foundation Board member Westenthaler.
Rumors of an angry phone call: “A declaration of war”
When asked by “Krone,” Managing Director Richard Grasl, himself a former ORF finance chief, confirmed a phone call. “But I don’t want to say anything about the content,” said the media executive.
According to industry rumors, an angry Lederer spoke of “a declaration of war” and consequences for the journalist at ORF. As if he had the omnipotent power to decide who gets invited to TV shows.
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