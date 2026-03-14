Won gold again in the final slalom of her career

Despite two cartilage injuries in her right knee, Veronika Aigner left her opponents in the dust in Cortina: “I feel it quite a bit, especially in the slalom, but at the Paralympics, you just block out the pain.” Another remarkable point was that “Vroni” and guide Eric Digruber were able to train together only sparingly following her sister Elisabeth Aigner’s cruciate ligament tear. But that wasn’t a problem in the speed events either, when “Vroni” won two gold medals with Lilly Sammer.