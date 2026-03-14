4.04 seconds ahead
Won gold again in the final slalom of her career
Veronika Aigner is a phenomenon. At the Paralympics in Cortina, she won gold again in the final slalom of her career with guide Eric Digruber. And she did so with a lead of 4.04 seconds! The visually impaired athlete from Lower Austria thus concludes the Games with four victories and one second-place finish! Elina Stary won silver after two bronze medals with guide Stefan Winter.
Despite two cartilage injuries in her right knee, Veronika Aigner left her opponents in the dust in Cortina: “I feel it quite a bit, especially in the slalom, but at the Paralympics, you just block out the pain.” Another remarkable point was that “Vroni” and guide Eric Digruber were able to train together only sparingly following her sister Elisabeth Aigner’s cruciate ligament tear. But that wasn’t a problem in the speed events either, when “Vroni” won two gold medals with Lilly Sammer.
“Incredibly proud”
In her initial reaction, the 23-year-old from Gloggnitz said: “We just let the skis do their thing. I’m incredibly proud that we handled the Games so well. I never expected such a result. That was my last slalom, an absolutely perfect finale in this discipline.”
Guide Eric Digruber said: “The plan came together at the last minute after her sister Lisi’s injury. We pulled out all the stops. In the end, it worked out.” Veronika said: “I’ve known Eric for 13 years and have complete trust in him. He was also the head coach of the paraski team. We’ve always stayed in touch. In the summer, we always go to his place at Erlaufsee for a barbecue.”
“This is a great foundation to build on”
Elina Stary leaves Cortina with three medals: “This is the perfect foundation for the future. At 19, I’m just at the beginning of my career.” Guide Stefan Winter thanked the entire team: “All the coaches, support staff, and physical therapists played a huge part in this.”
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