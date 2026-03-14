“Drive Less”
OMV CEO warns: We could run out of fuel
The war in Iran is also causing fuel prices to skyrocket in Austria: Gasoline and diesel are more expensive than they have been in a long time. OMV CEO Alfred Stern countered accusations on the “Ö1” Mittagsjournal that the company was profiting from the crisis. He also presented a pragmatic proposal on how to deal with a fuel shortage.
Since the start of the Iran conflict, fuel prices here have skyrocketed. Diesel already costs over 1.90 euros per liter at some gas stations. The government is currently still working on a sustainable solution to keep oil prices at an affordable level.
“The state benefits, not OMV”
In past crises, oil companies increased their profit margins. In an interview on “Ö1”’s “Journal zu Gast,” OMV CEO Alfred Stern rejected the accusation that the company was profiting from the crisis. When asked whether OMV was making a “side hustle,” he countered: “Prices aren’t set in a refinery.” Rather, the state is benefiting from high oil prices. Stern spoke out in favor of tax cuts.
Stern warns of fuel shortages
When asked whether fuel supplies were secured for the year, the OMV CEO said it was impossible to say for certain—in a worst-case scenario, Austria could run out of fuel. Nevertheless, OMV’s top priority is to ensure supply security for customers, as Stern repeatedly emphasized.
“We have to drive less”
In the event of a fuel shortage, it is quite clear how consumers should behave: “If there is a shortage, then we have to conserve fuel. Drive less, drive slower—there’s no way around it,” said Stern.
Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has serious consequences
The attack by Israel and the U.S. on Iran on February 28 also affected Austria’s energy supply. The conflict paralyzed oil and gas facilities in the Middle East. In addition, Iran is blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important passages for global oil trade.
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