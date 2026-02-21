Hartberg wins Styrian derby against GAK 1-0!

It was Harakate who provided the first highlight in front of 3,470 spectators, but his slightly deflected volley went over the bar (12'). At the other end, the first interesting moment came in the 23rd minute. At the end of a series of chances, Donovan Pines cleared a shot from Benjamin Markus with his hand while lying on the ground, but after several minutes of checking, no penalty was given because a foul by Markus on Jacob Italiano at the start of the action had not been penalized. Italiano himself then almost scored an own goal with a header (36').