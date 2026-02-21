Cosmó: “We showed what Austria is capable of”

You wrote the winning song "Tanzschein" for your mom. What's the story behind it?

My mom isn't much of a partygoer, but when I started playing concerts with my band, she thought it was really cool. She came along with my dad and, of course, danced along. It was a wonderful moment for me to play on stage and see my parents so happy in the front row. Last year there were fewer concerts and my mom really missed them. She really wanted to dance again, so we often danced in the kitchen because that's the best medicine for switching off and forgetting everything. If I can make my mom happy with the song, then I've already won.