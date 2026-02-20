Series of avalanches in Tyrol: Injuries and one fatality

Two rescued

Avalanche operations were also underway in the Zillertal valley. "Two people were reported buried in Hochfügen," according to the Tyrol control center. The Jenbach and Kramsach mountain rescue services were on the scene, along with Libelle Tirol. According to the latest information, one person has been dug out. The athlete is responsive. According to the control center, there is no longer any fear of a second buried person, but the mountain rescue service is still conducting a search. The buried person in Aschau has now been freed.