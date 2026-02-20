Tricky situation in Tyrol
Series of avalanches in Tyrol: Injuries and one fatality
On Friday, avalanche rescue operations were carried out across large parts of Tyrol – from the Zillertal to Nauders. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, there was one fatality – a father – and numerous injuries. In Kappl, several winter sports enthusiasts were extremely lucky.
According to the Tyrol control center, there was an avalanche warning in the open ski area in Fiss. The accident happened at around 11:45 a.m. north of the 12er Sportiv slope. Helicopters, the Fiss and Ried mountain rescue services, and dog handlers were deployed. Contrary to reports, it turned out that no one was caught in the avalanche after all.
Two rescued
Avalanche operations were also underway in the Zillertal valley. "Two people were reported buried in Hochfügen," according to the Tyrol control center. The Jenbach and Kramsach mountain rescue services were on the scene, along with Libelle Tirol. According to the latest information, one person has been dug out. The athlete is responsive. According to the control center, there is no longer any fear of a second buried person, but the mountain rescue service is still conducting a search. The buried person in Aschau has now been freed.
Fatalities in Nauders
An avalanche also occurred in Nauders (Landeck district) – below the Piengkopf in the vicinity of the ski resort. Two people were buried there as well – a father and son from Germany. The Robin 3 emergency helicopter and the Nauders mountain rescue service were called to the scene. The 16-year-old son was rescued with serious injuries. Unfortunately, it was too late to help the father.
Resuscitation in Alpbach
In Alpbach, a snow slab caught three winter sports enthusiasts. The avalanche occurred in the Schatzberg area towards Alpbach in open terrain. A group of six people is believed to have triggered it. All three were rescued, but one had to be resuscitated. The winter sports enthusiast was flown to hospital with serious injuries.
Major alarm in Kappl
According to the control center, an avalanche caught between six and eight skiers in the open ski area in Kappl. Witnesses to the accident were able to free all those buried while the rescue operation was still underway. According to initial information, there is only one person with minor injuries.
People buried in Fulpmes and St. Anton too
At around 2:47 p.m., an avalanche was also reported in the municipality of Fulpmes. One person was buried in the open terrain in the Schlick ski area. The rescue operation is ongoing. Shortly after 3 p.m., an avalanche also occurred in the Verwall Group in the municipality of St. Anton am Arlberg. One person is reported to have been caught in the snow masses.
High danger level in Tyrol
The large amounts of fresh snow are also increasing the avalanche danger in the mountains. While level 2 (out of 5) prevails below the tree line in almost all parts of Tyrol, the danger increases enormously above that. According to the avalanche report of the province of Tyrol, the danger is at level 4 in many parts – and thus high.
Avalanches caused rescue operations in the morning and early afternoon. For example, in the Lech Valley, where a bus was caught in an avalanche and pushed off the road. The danger was also high in the days before. As reported in detail, two people died in avalanche accidents in the Tyrolean mountains on Wednesday. An alpinist from the Netherlands did not have an avalanche transceiver with him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.