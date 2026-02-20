International voices
From the USA to India: Glockner ruling “groundbreaking”
Five months' suspended imprisonment, an unconditional fine of €9,600: following the tragic death of Kerstin G. (33) from hypothermia on the Großglockner in January last year, her boyfriend Thomas P. (37) was not legally convicted on Thursday at the Innsbruck Regional Court. For grossly negligent homicide. The marathon trial caused a stir far beyond Austria's borders.
Germany, Turkey, Great Britain—even overseas media outlets in the US and New Zealand reported on the eagerly awaited trial following the incomprehensible tragedy on the Großglockner, which occurred on the night of January 19, 2025.
Verdict made headlines around the world
After a veritable marathon trial, Judge Norbert Hofer handed down the (non-final) verdict late on Thursday evening, at exactly 10:34 p.m. A verdict that subsequently made headlines around the world. An excerpt:
The newspaper reports that the case tested the "limits of personal responsibility in mountaineering." The Times emphasizes that Thomas P., as the significantly more experienced alpinist, was classified by the court as the "responsible leader" of the tour. The verdict is considered "groundbreaking" in terms of personal responsibility.
The New York Times
USA
"Woman froze to death on the Großglockner: judge finds mountaineer guilty," headlined the German newspaper Bild.
Bild Zeitung
Deutschland
"Mountaineer stood trial for leaving his girlfriend to die on Austria's highest mountain," writes the BBC. It highlighted technical errors, such as starting the tour two hours late and the partner's inadequate equipment (soft boots for snowboards in high alpine terrain).
BBC News
Großbritannien
Austrian mountaineer "infinitely sad" about the death of his girlfriend, but denies criminal misconduct, according to The Guardian. The verdict is described as groundbreaking for the "development of international standards for liability in mountain sports."
The Guardian
Großbritannien
"Austrian mountaineer convicted of manslaughter after his girlfriend froze to death on a mountain" – The media outlet notes that criminal prosecutions after mountain accidents are extremely rare, even when mistakes have been made, which makes this conviction so extraordinary.
The Independent
Großbritannien
India's largest English-language daily newspaper asked the question "Guilty or not?" and focused on the defendant's role as the de facto leader. The TOI quoted the indictment, which stated that he had failed to turn back in time or make emergency calls, even though conditions were extreme.
The Times of India
Indien
The verdict is seen as a signal to the global climbing community that "ambition must never be placed above the safety of the weakest."
ABC News
Australien
The media outlet reports on the worldwide interest in this case within the mountaineering community, as it sets an unprecedented precedent for liability within private, non-commercial mountain tours.
Stuff
Neuseeland
The agency emphasized that the case is considered a precedent in Austria for responsibility within rope teams and mountaineering communities.
Anadolu Ajansı
Türkei
"Mountaineer accused of leaving his girlfriend to die on Austria's highest mountain stood trial."
CNN
USA
"I descended as if in a trance" - Mountaineer left girlfriend behind - sentenced to five months in prison.
Blick
Schweiz
Defense requested time to consider
After his 33-year-old girlfriend froze to death on the Großglockner in January 2025, 37-year-old Thomas P. from Salzburg was found guilty of grossly negligent homicide at the Innsbruck Regional Court on Thursday.
He was sentenced to five months' suspended imprisonment and an unconditional fine of 9,400 euros. However, the verdict was not guilty on all counts, explained Judge Norbert Hofer, who handed down the verdict after 13 hours of deliberation. The defense requested time to consider, so the verdict is not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
