Babler after power struggle: “Hand is extended”

The SPÖ achieved its worst result ever in the National Council elections and has slipped further in the polls after a year in government. How do you explain that?

We made the decision to join the government together. We knew at the time that it would not be an easy situation, given the mess we inherited. In these difficult times, it is hard for any governing party to win polls. We can see that confidence in those in power has been lost across the board. And not without reason, if I look at recent governments. We are fighting to regain that confidence and have delivered results. We have halved inflation within a year and revised economic growth upwards three times already. Next, we will tackle structural reform in healthcare.