Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criticism of the FPÖ initiative

Health insurance for migrants would be “shooting ourselves in the foot”

Nachrichten
16.02.2026 16:00
The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner attracted attention with a proposal aimed at ...
The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner attracted attention with a proposal aimed at relieving the burden on the healthcare system.(Bild: FPÖ)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

FPÖ politician Manfred Haimbuchner wants to relieve the burden on the healthcare system by calling for a separate, scaled-down health insurance scheme for "non-European migrants." However, the initiative would affect Upper Austria itself: hundreds of care workers from third countries keep nursing homes there running—and would be just as affected as other foreign workers.

0 Kommentare

FPÖ politician Manfred Haimbuchner is calling for a separate health insurance scheme for "non-European migrants" – arguing that this would relieve the burden on the healthcare system.

The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner caused a stir with a proposal aimed at ...
The Upper Austrian FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner caused a stir with a proposal aimed at relieving the burden on the healthcare system.(Bild: FPÖ)

It is surprising that this blue initiative comes from Upper Austria of all places. After all, 204 international nursing staff from the Philippines currently support the healthcare system there, ensuring that hundreds of beds in nursing homes do not remain empty. A further 100 arrivals are planned for 2026 (44 from the Philippines and 57 from Colombia). They would all be affected by Haimbuchner's proposal.

Social Affairs Minister Christian Dörfel criticizes the proposal of his coalition partner
Social Affairs Minister Christian Dörfel criticizes the proposal of his coalition partner(Bild: Land OÖ)

The figures do not indicate that migrants place a particular burden on the healthcare system: according to the ÖGK, 1.6 percent of insured persons are asylum seekers and persons entitled to protection, who account for only 0.22 percent of medical services.

ÖVP: "Shooting ourselves in the foot"
The coalition partner ÖVP is less than enthusiastic about the proposal. Upper Austria in particular is dependent on skilled workers – including those from abroad – to secure long-term prosperity, as Social Affairs Minister Christian Dörfel emphasizes: "Those who work and pay into the system must also have proper access to the healthcare system." Upper Austria and other federal states (aswe have reported) are focusing specifically on recruiting nursing staff from third countries, particularly in the care sector.

"If you want to attract such skilled workers, you also have to offer them decent conditions – this naturally includes full access to a functioning healthcare system and not a watered-down version. Anything else would be shooting ourselves in the foot and would cause massive damage to the region. We need to attract skilled workers, not scare them away. Those who only get limited access will also only be willing to perform to a limited extent," says Dörfel.

Dörfel takes a different view of the situation with asylum seekers, however. Here, he supports the recent initiative at the federal level that they should only be able to access basic medical care, except in the case of accidents or emergencies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
16.02.2026 16:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf