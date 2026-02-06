24-year-old convicted
Fire in gym: “He wanted revenge”
It could have ended much worse: because his gym had charged him too much money, a 24-year-old man grabbed a canister of gasoline and tried to set fire to the John Reed gym in the Donauzentrum shopping center. Now he has to go to prison for it.
A psychiatric report attests that the 24-year-old has a very low frustration tolerance. And he demonstrated this on December 13 at the Donauzentrum in Vienna. The young Iraqi was actually training at the John Reed gym there—until he canceled his membership in September. And yet they continued to debit money from his account.
Ten liters of gasoline in the Donauzentrum
"I wanted to get back at them," the unemployed man now tells the jury. The prosecutor continues: "He didn't feel respected enough. You could say he wanted revenge." So the 24-year-old marched to the gas station and bought a ten-liter canister of gasoline. His next stop was the Donauzentrum.
"I would have loved to set everything on fire"
That night, he used a hammer to smash the glass window of the gym, threw a burning cloth bag inside, and then poured gasoline over it. He told the police, "I would have loved to set everything on fire."
In court, the defendant, who has been in custody since then, tried to downplay the attempted arson: "My fire wasn't that big." This earned him a sharp response from the presiding judge: "It could have been big if you had poured liters of gasoline into it." It is only thanks to an attentive security guard that the shopping center did not go up in flames.
Nevertheless, there was still damage: the repairs would have cost the Donauzentrum and John Reed 35,000 euros. Both are demanding a total of €10,500 from the young Iraqi. However, he wants to offset the damages against the amount that the gym unjustifiably charged him – approximately between €200 and €300. Whether these were justified costs, for example in the course of a notice period, remains open in the trial.
Taking the law into your own hands, in the sense of setting something on fire, is simply not acceptable.
Vorsitzender Richter im Wiener Landl
Eight months in prison
But that doesn't matter anyway: "Taking the law into your own hands, in the sense of setting something on fire, is simply not acceptable." So he was given a non-legally binding suspended sentence: 24 months, eight of which he must serve in prison. The Iraqi also wants to work on his "emotional behavior."
