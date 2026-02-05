"Don't be afraid"
Khelif ready for gender test ahead of 2028 Olympics
Algeria's Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif is ready to undergo a gender test by the World Boxing Association ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles!
"I am not transgender. My difference is natural. I am simply the way I am. I have done nothing to change how nature created me," Khelif told L'Équipe. "That's why I'm not afraid. If I have to undergo a test for the next Games, I will do so."
At the Summer Games in Paris, a gender debate erupted around Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan, causing a massive stir and taking on a socio-political dimension. In the interview, the Algerian boxer explained that she had been undergoing hormone treatment in the run-up to the Paris Games.
Hormone treatment before the Summer Games in Paris
"I have female hormones. People don't know this, but I have already lowered my testosterone levels for competitions. I am surrounded by doctors, I am supervised by a professor, and I have undergone hormone treatment to lower my testosterone levels," Khelif said. "For the qualifying tournament for the Paris Games, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero."
The athlete also responded to critical statements made by US President Donald Trump about Khelif during the election campaign. Trump should not distort the truth, she said. "I am not a transsexual, I am a girl. I was raised as a girl, I grew up as a girl, the people in my village have always known me as a girl. I respect him if he respects the truth."
Olympic gold in Los Angeles too?
Khelif reiterated her desire to compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. "Just because I'm a professional fighter doesn't mean I'm giving up on the 2028 Games. Not at all. I want to box for Algeria at the Games in Los Angeles and become the first athlete in Algerian history to defend her Olympic title."
