Australian Open
Djokovic loses two sets, then drama surrounding opponent
Drama surrounding Lorenzo Musetti: In the Australian Open quarterfinals against Serbia's superstar Novak Djokovic, the Italian won the first two sets on Wednesday, but then had to retire due to injury.
With the score at 6-4, 6-3 and 1-2 from his perspective, Musetti suddenly took a medical timeout to receive treatment on his right adductor muscle. The 23-year-old tried again, but after the next game it was all over. What bad luck, what drama!
Musetti, who had tears in his eyes, was given a standing ovation by the approximately 15,000 spectators in the sold-out Rod Laver Arena.
"I was already on my way home."
Thus, Djokovic, who was on the verge of elimination and was struggling with blisters on his feet, advanced to the semifinals. "He was the better player today, I was actually already on my way home. He should have won today," emphasized "Djoker," who was not at all satisfied with his performance.
Dream of a 25th Grand Slam title
The 38-year-old Serb is hoping for his 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne. His next opponent will be either US player Ben Shelton or South Tyrol's top star Jannik Sinner.
Enthusiasm for fair play gesture
Djokovic, who did not show his best side on Wednesday, nevertheless impressed with a great gesture in the second set. With the score at 3-5 and 30-15 in his favor, he gave Musetti a point. After the Italian's ball landed out of bounds, Djokovic went to the umpire and admitted that he had touched the yellow felt ball. This was barely visible in the TV replay. A fair sportsman – and once again a semifinalist in Melbourne.
