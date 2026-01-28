Djokovic loses two sets, then drama surrounding opponent

Enthusiasm for fair play gesture

Djokovic, who did not show his best side on Wednesday, nevertheless impressed with a great gesture in the second set. With the score at 3-5 and 30-15 in his favor, he gave Musetti a point. After the Italian's ball landed out of bounds, Djokovic went to the umpire and admitted that he had touched the yellow felt ball. This was barely visible in the TV replay. A fair sportsman – and once again a semifinalist in Melbourne.