World Cup in Zauchensee
Deepest winter! Second women’s training session canceled
Deepest winter in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee! The second women's downhill training session had to be canceled on Friday. The skiers didn't mind.
Due to the amount of snow and the weather forecast, it was decided to cancel the second training session. The first practice run had already had to be postponed several times and, due to the wind in the upper section, only took place from the reserve start. "It was important that we skied there. Unfortunately, too much snow accumulated. The important thing is that the slope is suitable," said local hero Mirjam Puchner. Her teammate Conny Hütter agrees. "The slope is good."
As of Friday afternoon, it looks like there will be a shortened downhill race. On Thursday, the start was at the "Hot Air." A start further up the slope is only possible if there is time for a short training run on the remaining section before the race on Saturday.
In the first trial run on Thursday, Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann set the best time of 1:20.50 minutes, ahead of Austria's Christina Ager (+0.39), Mirjam Puchner (+0.45), and Lena Wechner (+0.52), with Emily Schöpf (12th), Cornelia Hütter (17th), and Nadine Fest (20th) also made it into the top 20.
Head coach back on board
The downhill race will take place in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on Saturday (11:30 a.m.), followed by a super-G on Sunday (12:00 p.m./both live on sportkrone.at ticker). ÖSV women's head coach Roland Assinger, who had been absent since mid-December following shoulder surgery, will be back at the races.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
