Deepest winter! Second women’s training session canceled

Due to the amount of snow and the weather forecast, it was decided to cancel the second training session. The first practice run had already had to be postponed several times and, due to the wind in the upper section, only took place from the reserve start. "It was important that we skied there. Unfortunately, too much snow accumulated. The important thing is that the slope is suitable," said local hero Mirjam Puchner. Her teammate Conny Hütter agrees. "The slope is good."