Verstappen affected
Norris makes first decision after World Championship title!
Shortly after his first world championship title, Lando Norris has made his first big decision for the upcoming Formula 1 season. The McLaren star will line up with car number 1 in 2026, forcing dethroned world champion Max Verstappen to make a change.
Norris, who has been driving with the 4 until now, confirmed on Sky Sports: "It's tradition. There is a reason for it. It's there because you can get it if you work hard for it." Verstappen had dominated with the 1 for four years.
For Norris, the decision is a statement, also in the direction of his team. "We will all wear this with pride. My mechanics, my engineers, simply everyone who is part of McLaren. They deserve this recognition too," said the 26-year-old. The 1 stands for the joint work: "It is their pride to know that they have invested so much. We are number one."
A world champion does not necessarily have to drive with the 1. Lewis Hamilton once decided against it and stuck with his 44, but Norris uses the privilege and thus takes away Verstappen's choice.
Verstappen faces number problem
The Dutchman now has to choose a new starting number. Before his title run, Verstappen was racing with the 33, but in the paddock he recently fancied the 3 - his favorite number.
In Las Vegas, he explained: "That's a very good question! I'll have a look at it in the winter, but my favorite number is 3. We just have to see if it's even possible."
"You need a permit for that"
The catch: when Verstappen joined Formula 1 in 2015, the 3 already belonged to Daniel Ricciardo. Although the Australian no longer drives, the number remains reserved for him for two years. It also requires approval from the FIA. "You need approval first, because the number is not yet officially available," says Verstappen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
