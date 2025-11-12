Salary paradise also at the Chamber of Labor and ÖGB

27-member ÖGB executive board with lavish salaries too

The bottom line is usually not much different in the ÖGB either. The trade union federation states the net salaries of the 27 members of the executive board on its website. However, this includes all salaries, including those of National Councillors, party functionaries and board members. How the income is made up and how much of it is attributable to trade union functions, for example, is not shown. Not only taxes and social security contributions are deducted, but also party contributions, which is somewhat original.