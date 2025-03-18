For constant commitment
“Managers with heart” show love for regional culture
Passion and commitment: two important partners from the business world have now been honored by the Lower Austrian cultural region as "Managers with Heart".
Martina Fürst and Anton Haubenberger have long shown a heart for regional culture. For their commitment and passion for making culture visible in the regions, the furniture producer and Haubiversum boss have now been honored as "Managers with Heart".
Regional cultural work is the antithesis to the virtual world. People's longing for human encounters is greater than ever.
Erwin Pröll, Aufsichtratsvorsitzender Regionalkultur NÖ
"Even as a child, I learned from home how important regional cultural work is in the family, in the municipality and in communities," says Martina Fürst. The Managing Director of Fürst Möbel in Golling an der Erlauf provides spaces for small-scale art and curates visual arts projects. The family has been supporting the Summer Games and the Baroque Days in Melk for more than 50 years.
Award ceremoniously presented
Anton Haubenberger, Managing Director of the Haubis bakery in Petzenkirchen and head of the Haubiversum bread experience, also supports music clubs as well as the Ybbsiade and the Starnacht in the Wachau. "Regional cultural work is the leaven of society. As a staple food, regional culture is indispensable," emphasized Haubenberger on the occasion of the award. "Both award winners recognize the power of regional culture and promote creativity," explains Erwin Pröll, Chairman of the Cultural Region Supervisory Board.
