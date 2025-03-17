Bird conservation organization asks for help

The cuckoo's well-known, far-sounding call heralds the arrival of spring in our latitudes. The cuckoo (Cuculus canorus) will soon land in Vorarlberg again and then cheekily lay its eggs in other people's nests. The bird protection organization "BirdLife" would like to find out more about its presence in the local breeding area and is therefore calling on the public to help: Anyone who hears the first call of a cuckoo - in their own garden, on a hike or on the outskirts of town - should please report it at www.birdlife.at. Anyone who takes part also has the chance to win a prize.