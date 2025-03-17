Vorteilswelt
Cuckoo research

Bird conservation organization asks for help

Nachrichten
17.03.2025 18:27

Anyone who hears the first cuckoo call of the season can now make use of it and report it to the "BirdLife" organization. The organization is hoping for active help from the public.  

The cuckoo's well-known, far-sounding call heralds the arrival of spring in our latitudes. The cuckoo (Cuculus canorus) will soon land in Vorarlberg again and then cheekily lay its eggs in other people's nests. The bird protection organization "BirdLife" would like to find out more about its presence in the local breeding area and is therefore calling on the public to help: Anyone who hears the first call of a cuckoo - in their own garden, on a hike or on the outskirts of town - should please report it at www.birdlife.at. Anyone who takes part also has the chance to win a prize.

This information will contribute to further research into this animal, which is not only notable for its typical call, but also for its special breeding behavior: the female cuckoo always lays her eggs in someone else's nest. A total of 100 bird species, such as the robin, are suitable for this. In the course of a single breeding season, a female cuckoo can lay up to 25 eggs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

