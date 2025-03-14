Fuss before the F1 start
“It’s madness!” Marko really dislikes the new rule
The new season hasn't even really started yet - and the Formula 1 circus is already in full swing again. First and foremost, Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko is raging against the FIA's new rules.
"Either the new rules apply right from the start of the season or not at all," the Styrian rails at "Auto Motor und Sport". He is referring to the new flex wing, which is subject to stricter controls, but will not be subject to the new FIA rules until the Barcelona GP in June.
"Now, apart from the smaller teams, everyone has built a wing that bends. It's madness that you can throw them away in the middle of the season," says Marko. But if you don't, you will probably lose touch right at the start of the season.
FIA always one step behind
What's more: "A complete check of the bending is practically impossible. The teams have much more manpower than the FIA," says the RB boss - and therefore believes that the FIA is always one step behind anyway. "What cannot be checked must not be allowed," Marko clarifies.
One thing is certain: The front wing is to become harder from Barcelona, which would give the teams less leeway - but would probably also make the cars more unstable.
