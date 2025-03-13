“Sugar savings course” meets with great resistance

Federal government shifts budget problems onto the states

The Greens are also sounding the alarm. "The federal government wants to pass on some of its budget problems to the federal states," says Wolfgang Spitzmüller, head of the Green Party. He criticizes, for example, that the energy crisis contribution is to be increased. This would siphon off Burgenland Energie's turnover and reduce the dividends paid to the state. "We are calling for a joint levy in which the provinces and municipalities benefit from the revenue," said the Green Party leader.