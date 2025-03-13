Criticism of the federal government
“Sugar savings course” meets with great resistance
The Greens criticize the federal government's budget policy. The measures would have a massive negative impact on the country.
The criticism of the new federal government continues unabated. After provincial governor Hans Peter Doskozil suggested a constitutional complaint to the federal government if there were any interventions in the pension system, SPÖ parliamentary group leader Roland Fürst followed up. The planned increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is "anti-social". As a signal against the federal plans, the SPÖ and the Greens have announced a motion for a resolution in the state parliament session on March 20.
Federal government shifts budget problems onto the states
The Greens are also sounding the alarm. "The federal government wants to pass on some of its budget problems to the federal states," says Wolfgang Spitzmüller, head of the Green Party. He criticizes, for example, that the energy crisis contribution is to be increased. This would siphon off Burgenland Energie's turnover and reduce the dividends paid to the state. "We are calling for a joint levy in which the provinces and municipalities benefit from the revenue," said the Green Party leader.
Spitzmüller: sensible savings instead of mindless cuts
He also believes that the abolition of the climate bonus, the VAT exemption for PV systems and the poorer tax treatment of e-mobility are not a good way forward. "It's time to make sensible savings instead of mindless cuts," says Spitzmüller, calling for wealth and inheritance taxes or at least a reform of property tax.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
