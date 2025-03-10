"Necessary corrections to a policy that has been misguided for years." This is what the White House calls the most radical U-turn ever made by a superpower. Donald Trump summoned the Ukrainian president, who had previously been spoiled with kindnesses, to the White House and made it clear to him that he expected a peace deal in return for the 120 billion dollars in US aid to date. When Volodimir Zelensky rebelled, he was thrown out like a clueless schoolboy. Now Zelenskij has apologized to Trump. The US president makes tangible deals instead of complicated politics. Anyone who doesn't accept that has nothing to laugh about.