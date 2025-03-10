"Krone" guest commentary
Stunned
"Necessary corrections to a policy that has been misguided for years." This is what the White House calls the most radical U-turn ever made by a superpower. Donald Trump summoned the Ukrainian president, who had previously been spoiled with kindnesses, to the White House and made it clear to him that he expected a peace deal in return for the 120 billion dollars in US aid to date. When Volodimir Zelensky rebelled, he was thrown out like a clueless schoolboy. Now Zelenskij has apologized to Trump. The US president makes tangible deals instead of complicated politics. Anyone who doesn't accept that has nothing to laugh about.
Europe's leaders stand by, stunned, and do what they do best: Debt. However, it would be difficult to take on new liabilities within the framework of existing laws. That is why the rules were changed at the EU summit. Expenditure on rearmament has been excluded from the debt - which is tantamount to open self-deception! EU states are to invest an additional 800 billion euros, more than three times Austria's budget, in war equipment.
In fact, this EU armaments fund will not only burden us for generations - it is also difficult to reconcile with our neutrality. It is only worth mentioning in passing that Poland's head of government is getting excited that Europe must win the arms race. While France's president would prefer to station his nuclear missiles throughout Europe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.