The Säumels: Legends in black and red

And his 39-year-old brother Gerald. Originally also from the Sturm youth team (sometimes side by side with Jürgen) and with the Blacks in the Bundesliga between 2005 and 2007. However, his era at GAK is described as legendary by fans of the red faction. "He has been part of every championship title since the club was founded and has always been at the front of the cockpit during our high-flying success. Gerald Säumel ends his career. We bow to him - more deeply than to anyone else who has ever worn our kit."