Ländle once again in “Blech-Pech” at the Junior World Championships

"Fourth place always hurts," admitted Moritz Zudrell after he had to settle for "tin" in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (Italy). "Of course I'm annoyed that it wasn't enough for a medal. However, considering my preparation and looking at the athletes ahead of me, it's pretty good." The 19-year-old had fallen on February 22, suffered a concussion and injured his knee. He was only able to ski again for the first time at the beginning of the week.