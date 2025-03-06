Zudrell fourth in slalom
Ländle once again in “Blech-Pech” at the Junior World Championships
There's no such thing! On the last day of the Alpine Junior World Championships in Tarvisio, northern Italy, Vorarlberg once again suffered a "tin bad luck" on their skis. After Leonie Zegg in the downhill and Victoria Olivier in the giant slalom in the previous days had only just missed out on the medals in fourth place, Moritz Zudrell also had to share the fate of the two ladies on Thursday.
"Fourth place always hurts," admitted Moritz Zudrell after he had to settle for "tin" in the slalom at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio (Italy). "Of course I'm annoyed that it wasn't enough for a medal. However, considering my preparation and looking at the athletes ahead of me, it's pretty good." The 19-year-old had fallen on February 22, suffered a concussion and injured his knee. He was only able to ski again for the first time at the beginning of the week.
Gold was secured by the World Cup-proven Norwegian Theodor Braekken ahead of the Swede Gustav Wissting - 19th in this winter's World Cup classic in Madonna (It). Bronze went to Great Britain's Luca Carrick-Smith, whose mother Emma set the second run. Zudrell was 61 hundredths behind him in the end. "I didn't get going in the first run," said the head skier, "but the second run was fine."
Thanks to Leonie Zegg's super-G silver, Ski-Ländle was able to celebrate a medal at the sixth Junior World Championships in a row. And with fourth place for Zegg (downhill), Vici Olivier (giant slalom) and now Zudrell, there were also three "tin" medals for the VSV youngsters.
Fourth place in the medal table
Overall, however, the Austrians could be satisfied. Thanks to the duo Viktoria Bürgler and Natalie Falch, who took gold in the team combined, the silver girls Leonie Zegg and Leonie Raich (slalom), as well as the four bronze medals won by Matthias Fernsebner (super-G, downhill), Natalie Falch (slalom) and Elena Riederer and Emilia Herzgsell (team combined), the ÖSV was able to celebrate a total of seven medals. They also won the "Marc Hodler Trophy" and finished fourth in the medal table behind France (3x gold, 1x bronze), Switzerland (2x gold, 4x silver, 1x bronze) and Germany (2x gold).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.