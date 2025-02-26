Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cash access at last

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 18:52

Good news for up to 120 of the 329 municipalities in Austria that currently have no ATMs or bank branches: The National Bank and the Association of Municipalities agreed on Wednesday that these localities will receive ATMs via the central bank where the normal banks do not want to install them for economic reasons. In a first step, 60 ATMs are planned.

0 Kommentare

The two institutions jointly announced on Wednesday that the distance to the nearest ATM in the countryside is to be shortened. "The OeNB is filling gaps in the ATM network with new machines," it said in a press release.

Municipalities can apply for ATMs or bank branches and must provide the location and power supply for them. The banks have also promised to maintain their current network of ATMs until 2029. In a first wave, 60 ATMs will be installed. It has not yet been decided when the other 60 will follow.

Making everyday life easier
"I appeal to the affected municipalities to take advantage of this opportunity and make everyday life much easier for their residents," says Johannes Pressl, President of the Association of Austrian Municipalities.

According to the information provided on Wednesday, the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns is endeavoring to join the agreement between the Association of Municipalities and the OeNB in the spring. All parties involved also announced that they would focus on higher security standards. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf