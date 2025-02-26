Cash access at last
Good news for up to 120 of the 329 municipalities in Austria that currently have no ATMs or bank branches: The National Bank and the Association of Municipalities agreed on Wednesday that these localities will receive ATMs via the central bank where the normal banks do not want to install them for economic reasons. In a first step, 60 ATMs are planned.
The two institutions jointly announced on Wednesday that the distance to the nearest ATM in the countryside is to be shortened. "The OeNB is filling gaps in the ATM network with new machines," it said in a press release.
Municipalities can apply for ATMs or bank branches and must provide the location and power supply for them. The banks have also promised to maintain their current network of ATMs until 2029. In a first wave, 60 ATMs will be installed. It has not yet been decided when the other 60 will follow.
Making everyday life easier
"I appeal to the affected municipalities to take advantage of this opportunity and make everyday life much easier for their residents," says Johannes Pressl, President of the Association of Austrian Municipalities.
According to the information provided on Wednesday, the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns is endeavoring to join the agreement between the Association of Municipalities and the OeNB in the spring. All parties involved also announced that they would focus on higher security standards.
