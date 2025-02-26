Result of analysis
How the western railway line “cools down” the provincial capital
In response to climate change, the city of St. Pölten has commissioned an analysis that has now brought exciting details to light. The results are to be incorporated into urban planning.
A look at the figures clearly shows that climate change does not stop at St. Pölten. 75 of the 90 winter days were too warm, while experts predict that summer days (over 25 degrees) will rise from the current 69 to 79 days in the next decade. And yet the provincial capital is still doing well compared to other cities. This is the conclusion reached by Weatherpark, which has now carried out a climate analysis on behalf of the city.
Seven degrees more
Although this shows, among other things, that the perceived temperature in the city center can be seven degrees higher than in the more rural outskirts, it also shows that St. Pölten benefits from its location. "There is a pronounced cold air system at night that transports the cold air from the surrounding area into the city from sunset," explains Weatherpark Managing Director Matthias Ratheiser.
Natural factors and corridors
Natural factors such as the Traisen or Wagram rivers, but also corridors such as the western railway line, which ensure that the provincial capital can cool down significantly more than other areas from midnight onwards, are of great importance.
Above all, knowledge of the air currents at a height of around 20 to 80 meters should be taken into account in zoning and development planning procedures. "The urban climate analysis enables forward-looking urban planning," says Mayor Matthias Stadler.
