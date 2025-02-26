How the western railway line “cools down” the provincial capital

A look at the figures clearly shows that climate change does not stop at St. Pölten. 75 of the 90 winter days were too warm, while experts predict that summer days (over 25 degrees) will rise from the current 69 to 79 days in the next decade. And yet the provincial capital is still doing well compared to other cities. This is the conclusion reached by Weatherpark, which has now carried out a climate analysis on behalf of the city.