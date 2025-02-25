Sleepless in Mödling: construction cranes light up the night

A lot has happened since the "Krone" report a month ago, in which residents in Mödling complained about brightly lit construction cranes in the Neusiedler district. Unfortunately not in a positive sense. In the meantime, instead of one crane, three of the four cranes that have been erected are illuminated all night long with bright advertising messages, depriving local residents of sleep. "On the fourth crane, a green light flashes 24 hours a day to show whether the crane is working and can be put into operation safely," says local resident Joachim K. "To be honest, I no longer have any hope of relaxation. It would certainly not be technically difficult to switch off these disruptive factors," says the annoyed resident.