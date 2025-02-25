Vorteilswelt
Sleepless in Mödling: construction cranes light up the night

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 19:00

At first it was just one construction crane, but now there are four cranes in the Neusiedler Siedlung housing estate in Mödling that are disturbing residents' sleep with their neon signs because they "flood" living rooms and bedrooms with bright light. 

A lot has happened since the "Krone" report a month ago, in which residents in Mödling complained about brightly lit construction cranes in the Neusiedler district. Unfortunately not in a positive sense. In the meantime, instead of one crane, three of the four cranes that have been erected are illuminated all night long with bright advertising messages, depriving local residents of sleep. "On the fourth crane, a green light flashes 24 hours a day to show whether the crane is working and can be put into operation safely," says local resident Joachim K. "To be honest, I no longer have any hope of relaxation. It would certainly not be technically difficult to switch off these disruptive factors," says the annoyed resident.

Mödling building authority promises improvement
In January, the responsible building authority in Mödling was still trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. "The matter was passed on to the construction management," explained deputy construction director Roland Geiwitsch at the time. Unfortunately, nothing has happened to date. "We will continue to look into the matter," said Geiwitsch when asked again by the "Krone". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025
