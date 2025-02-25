Advertising too bright
Sleepless in Mödling: construction cranes light up the night
At first it was just one construction crane, but now there are four cranes in the Neusiedler Siedlung housing estate in Mödling that are disturbing residents' sleep with their neon signs because they "flood" living rooms and bedrooms with bright light.
A lot has happened since the "Krone" report a month ago, in which residents in Mödling complained about brightly lit construction cranes in the Neusiedler district. Unfortunately not in a positive sense. In the meantime, instead of one crane, three of the four cranes that have been erected are illuminated all night long with bright advertising messages, depriving local residents of sleep. "On the fourth crane, a green light flashes 24 hours a day to show whether the crane is working and can be put into operation safely," says local resident Joachim K. "To be honest, I no longer have any hope of relaxation. It would certainly not be technically difficult to switch off these disruptive factors," says the annoyed resident.
Mödling building authority promises improvement
In January, the responsible building authority in Mödling was still trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. "The matter was passed on to the construction management," explained deputy construction director Roland Geiwitsch at the time. Unfortunately, nothing has happened to date. "We will continue to look into the matter," said Geiwitsch when asked again by the "Krone".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.