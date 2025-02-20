After X and Meta
Insider: TikTok dismisses content moderators
A few weeks after Meta's announcement to discontinue fact checks in the US, TikTok is also scaling back its content moderation, according to insiders. Several people familiar with the matter said on Thursday that jobs in the trust and security department would be cut as part of a restructuring.
According to the news agency Reuters, it remains unclear for the time being how many jobs are affected by the job cuts. TikTok says it employs around 40,000 people worldwide in its content moderation division. The short video platform was initially unavailable for comment.
Around a year ago, the US Congress summoned the heads of numerous technology companies because it felt they were neglecting the protection of minors. At the time, TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew emphasized that his company was spending several billion dollars on content moderation. Last October, the company had already laid off around 700 employees and increasingly left the monitoring of the online network to artificial intelligence.
The current job cuts come at a critical time for TikTok: in January, the app was briefly shut down in the US because the Chinese parent company ByteDance had not sold its US business as required by law. However, the new US President Donald Trump granted the company a reprieve. At the same time, he brought up the possibility of the USA acquiring a stake in TikTok.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
