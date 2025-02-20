Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Trump's statements

Cheers in the Kremlin: “Total agreement” with the USA

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 11:54

Following the latest statements by US President Donald Trump on Ukraine, Moscow is rubbing its hands in glee and sees "complete agreement with the American government". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the position of the current US administration is "more favourable to us than that of the previous one".

0 Kommentare

Further details have not yet been made public, but relations between the USA and Ukraine have been shaken following Trump's unfounded statements in recent days. The US President blamed Ukraine for the Russian war of aggression and described Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator without elections". In response, Zelensky described the US President as a victim of Russian disinformation. 

Trump sees Russia as having an advantage in negotiations to end the war: "I think the Russians want the war to end. They hold a little bit of the cards because they've taken a lot of territory," he said.

Zitat Icon

They hold a bit of the cards because they have taken a lot of territory.

US-Präsident Donald Trump sieht Russland im Krieg gegen die Ukraine im Vorteil.

According to Russia, it is advancing
Ukraine has been pushed completely onto the defensive, said a high-ranking Russian general. In the Russian border region of Kursk, the armed forces had recaptured more than 800 square kilometers. This is around two thirds of the territory that Ukraine has taken since the start of its surprise advance in August. The military has also conquered many areas in eastern Ukraine since then.

The army now controls 75 percent of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson and over 99 percent of the Luhansk region. The four regions that Russia annexed in violation of international law are now legally part of Russia and will never be returned to Ukraine. Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine.

The situation on the battlefield will not change in favor of Ukraine, which has largely lost the ability to produce the necessary weapons, equipment and ammunition, Moscow said.

Meeting between Selensky and Kellogg
Before a meeting scheduled for Thursday with Ukraine's special envoy Keith Kellogg, Zelensky reiterated his desire for "constructive" cooperation with the USA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf