From fall
New university degree course in business informatics
The world is becoming increasingly digital. All the more skilled workers are needed in companies. A course starts in Eisenstadt
Our daily lives, whether professional or private, are becoming increasingly digital, and artificial intelligence is becoming more and more in demand. The Burgenland University of Applied Sciences has responded to this and is offering a new Bachelor's degree course in Business Informatics from this fall. The aim is to train highly sought-after employees for companies of all sizes and industries.
This is because companies need specialists who understand and can apply both IT and business management concepts. "The ability to optimize business processes, make data-based decisions and integrate innovative technologies is of crucial importance," explains the head of the new course, Rita Stampfl. Three-year course at Campus Eisenstadt This is precisely where the new course will come in. It is offered in a part-time organizational form and lasts three years. The Bachelor's degree course in Business Informatics combines the disciplines of computer science and business administration. This is because there is a demand that combines both areas. The course is designed to train specialists who can work at the interface between people, organization and IT and actively shape the digital transformation in companies.
Applications for the course are still possible until March 31. Information at hochschule-burgenland.at
