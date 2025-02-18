Vorteilswelt
Now in custody

Fugitive “scissors robber” turns himself in

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 10:48

After an attempted robbery on Saturday morning in Innsbruck, in which the victim was threatened with a pair of scissors and demanded to hand over money or drugs, a suspect who was initially still on the run has now handed himself in to the police. His alleged accomplice had already been arrested at the weekend.

Two men had tried to rob a 25-year-old Italian man outside a pub in Innsbruck at around 8 a.m. on Saturday. "While one of the perpetrators held the victim, the other threatened to injure him with a pair of scissors," the police said at the weekend. The men demanded money or drugs from the victim, they said at the time.

Somali man's handcuffs clicked
The robbery was ultimately prevented by the Italian's companion (22). The victim remained unharmed. One of the suspects - a Somali man (28) - was investigated and arrested by the police shortly after the crime.

Now also in custody after escape
The second suspect - a 35-year-old whose nationality has not yet been established - was initially able to go into hiding. On Monday evening, the alleged perpetrator then handed himself in to the police.

"He was also arrested and taken to Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor's office," concluded the investigators.

