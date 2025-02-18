Family man died
“Matti really was a wonderful person”
Following the accidental death of a 37-year-old man in Kronstorf, his widow and two young children are in mourning. However, it is not just his family that Matti's dedication leaves a big hole. As a social worker, he was always there for others, but now the bereaved needed the support of the "Krone" family.
"It's unbelievable. Even a week after the accident, there are still no words. Our thoughts are with Karin and the children," says Carina M., cousin of the widow, pained by the tragic accidental death of Matti I. The native Finn, who had come to Upper Austria for love, died last Tuesday in a head-on collision with a truck on the B 309 in Kronsdorf. After the collision, the 37-year-old's car was thrown over a fence into the adjacent meadow and the father of two succumbed to his serious injuries on the spot.
Used as a social worker for others
Matti and Karin met during their studies and bought a terraced house in Ernsthofen (Lower Austria) a few years ago. Their two sons - Elias (4) and David (18 months) - made their happiness perfect.
"I spent my entire childhood with Karin and her siblings. We had so many wonderful moments and experiences together and then followed the same career path as adults. Karin, Matti and I worked at the socio-educational company Mopäd. He always stood up for people who weren't doing so well," recalls Carina M.
Donation account
Dear readers! If you would like to help, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Unfall": IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002; BIC: OBLAAT2L
"Can't take away her pain"
Matti also practiced martial arts and offered therapeutic boxing to clients at work. This offer was very popular and well received. "Everyone wanted to see Matti. He really was a wonderful person," say the bereaved, who are now looking after the young widow: "She can't talk about it at all. But we won't leave her alone. We can't take away her pain, but we can at least help her not to have to worry about bills or costs."
