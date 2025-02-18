“Matti really was a wonderful person”



"Can't take away her pain"

Matti also practiced martial arts and offered therapeutic boxing to clients at work. This offer was very popular and well received. "Everyone wanted to see Matti. He really was a wonderful person," say the bereaved, who are now looking after the young widow: "She can't talk about it at all. But we won't leave her alone. We can't take away her pain, but we can at least help her not to have to worry about bills or costs."